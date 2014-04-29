Xom-B by Jeremy Robinson

This is, by far, one of the more unique genre fiction novels that I’ve had the pleasure of reading. And while the title implies a zombie based plot, the book is more distinctively science fiction than it is horror. Set in the not distant enough future, this is at its core a cautionary tale— an all too plausible, “what if” scenario that at first seems somewhat farfetched. But by the end of the book, odds are that you’ll find yourself no longer considering the events of this book as implausible as they might have first seemed.

First and foremost, Xom-B is the tale of one man’s wide-eyed and innocent discovery. It’s told from the first person-present perspective. While at first this point of view was a little jarring and unfamiliar to me, it soon became more comfortable. I have no doubt that it was the right perspective from which to tell this particular tale. So much of what happens is made much more effective by the real-time first person point of view, and I think my initial discomfort from the perspective came simply from the fact that so few books utilize this perspective.



There’s no question that every aspect of this story is creative and thought-provoking. But for as much as I enjoyed the first 75% of the book, nothing prepares you for the kickass ride that is triggered at the story’s climax. Once you reach that point, hang on. Not only are ALL of your questions answered, but the book turns into a killer roller coaster ride that’s just about impossible to put down until you reach that last page.

If you like zombie fiction, this book is for you. If you like quality science fiction, this book is for you. If you want to see the two paired in a single, fun thriller— Xom-B is the book for you!

You can order Xom-B at all of the usual outlets, such as Amazon.com. You can find more information about Jeremy Robinson at his web site, plus you can find him on Facebook and Twitter as well.

