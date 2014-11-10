The Legend of the Winterking: The Crown of Nandur by J. Kent Holloway

I’ve always believed that it’s the characters who make any book great. Love them or hate them (you can do both), if the reader feels something for the characters, you have the makings of something special. In fact, this magical world has a great deal of character of its own. The Legend of the WinterKing is an epic fantasy tale with captivating heroes and foes pushed into a thrilling and mysterious adventure. The story uses traditional elements like pixies, ogres, trolls, and elves to create a rich, non-traditional and unique realm with countless secrets. The mystery of the Great Divide and separation of worlds is a fantastic concept. And the way we, as readers, learn of the characters and explore the world keeps the pages turning well into the night.



The Legend of the WinterKing is the first book in a new series. I’m anxiously awaiting the release of the next novel!

You can find The Legend of the Winterking on Amazon, and you can find out more about the book’s author, J. Kent Holloway, at his web site.

