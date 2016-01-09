The Fixer by Joseph Finder

Another amazing “every man” thriller from Joe Finder! What would a normal guy do after making an amazing discovery hidden in his long abandoned family home? Well, if the guy is a bit of a screw up in the first place, odds are he’s going to get himself into some trouble before he sorts out what’s going on. Then he’ll have to get his act together and try to sort things out. But can he do it before he’s in too deep? Probably not. That’s not how life works. At least not the lives of people worth reading about. Thankfully, Mr. Finder constantly delivers novels that are as plausible as they are entertaining. Each one an energetic adventure and frenetic thrill ride. The Fixer is no exception. This is another compelling book that is nearly impossible to put down. I found myself reading long after I should have gone to bed. The ultimate compliment, in my experience.

