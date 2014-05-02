Haywire by Justin R. Macumber

Like science fiction? Are you a fan of old school action/adventure stories? If this is you, Haywire is a must-read book. This story is science for the sake of fiction, and that’s what makes it shine. It’s a fast paced novel that doesn’t get bogged down in the technical aspects of space travel or try to sell you on the plausibility of technology that exists in this futuristic look at our world. The story doesn’t spend time explaining the politics of the future or try to tell a less that subtle cautionary tale of what’s to come. Haywire is, from page one, a quick moving story about interesting characters. Space is the setting for this book. There’s no dull, heavy handed lesson in science or technology to slow the pace of the story. If you’re looking for an in-depth explanation of space travel, or how wormholes helped humanity reach out into the stars, you won’t find it here. That’s not what this book is about. It’s far more grounded in the lives of the characters, and that’s what I loved about it.

When an alien race attempted to invade our solar system, the people of Earth created an army super soldiers who were powerful enough to drive them back to where they came from. What happened after that is entirely unknown. 100 years passed and no one on Earth knows what became of the aliens or Earth’s super soldiers. At least, until one of those soldiers returns home. She is sick with an alien infection, and she is the only one with a chance of stoping the next great threat to Earth.



This is a brilliant and fun premiss for the novel. It’s well executed, character centered, and high octane. It’s the kind of book you’re sort of sad to see end because you feel invested in the characters and the world. But there’s good news. Rumor has it that Mr. Macumber is starting work on a prequel to Haywire. And after reading this book, I can see how that is absolutely a story worth telling. I look forward to the new book because Haywire feels like only the beginning of a much larger story. I can’t wait to read about the events leading up to all that we read about in this book.

You can find Haywire on Amazon.com, and Justin at www.justinmacumber.com. He’s also on Twitter, and Facebook.

